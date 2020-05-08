'To those who gave so much. We thank you.'

Socially-distanced celebrations will take place across the district today (Friday), as the country pauses to remember the day the Second World War ended in Europe.

Tomorrow was due to be a day of celebration and, although major events across the district have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are still finding ways of reflecting and rejoicing.

Neighbours are continuing to plan mini street parties, raising a toast from the confines of their own front gardens, and children across the district have been busy making bunting and flags to adorn their homes for this unique bank holiday.

Newbury’s meals on wheels service will also be delivering around 160 special meals to mark the occasion.

Just as the guns finally fell quiet across Europe, a national two-minute silence will be observed at 11am, to honour the ultimate sacrifice made by so many during the Second World War.

Newbury Town Council is encouraging people to join in a Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of War at 3pm, which will see many raise a glass on their doorsteps at the same time that, 75 years earlier, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill famously announced Germany’s unconditional surrender to a delighted nation.

At 9pm a pre-recorded message by the Queen will also be broadcast. It takes place at the exact time her father, King George VI, made his radio address to the nation from Buckingham Palace in 1945.

The Royal British Legion, always so integral in these moments of national remembrance, is then encouraging people to join in a UK-wide sing-a-long to Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again shortly afterwards.

