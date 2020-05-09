Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Spring Festivities launched... virtually

Enjoy world-class music from your sofa

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

NSF

John Lill who should have been giving a Beethoven recital sends an online message to Newbury

Today (Saturday) should have been the opening night for this year’s Newbury Spring Festival, with a big orchestra concert launching a fortnight of world-class music throughout the district. Instead, due to lockdown... concert halls and churches up and down the country remain silent.

However, not wanting Newbury music-lovers to go without any 'festivities' at all, the NSF team have been working hard to put together some online entertainment.

Festival manager Ashley Morris explains: "We are of course disappointed to not be presenting our usual two weeks of world-class music, but we hope that you will join us in enjoying some wonderful music from the comfort of your own home. 

"During this time of physical distancing, YouTube has been the platform of choice for many artists to share content from past and present to keep audiences entertained and engaged. 

"The online world has been booming with some fantastic, innovative content that would never have been available at home previously.

"We have put together a selection of music from the artists who were due to perform as part of the 2020 Festival, some have recorded special messages for us. In other cases there are links to the works that were programmed."

You'll find links to them all on the festival website www.newburyspringfestival.org.uk. 
 

