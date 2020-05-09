Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Send us your VE Day celebration photos and stories

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

07964 444701

Send us your VE Day photos and stories!

Pictues by Phil Cannings

Pictured above, our photographer Phil Cannings was out and about yesterday capturing your VE Day 75 celebrations  - we'd love to see our readers own photographs and stories from across the district. 

Email them to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk and we will publish them. Don't forget to include your name and tell us where they were taken, plus a short description of the event.

More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

Double dose of Starlink 3 satellite passes later tonight

Coronavirus testing site to open in Thatcham tomorrow (Friday)

