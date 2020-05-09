Send us your VE Day celebration photos and stories

Send us your VE Day photos and stories!
Sat, 09 May 2020
Pictues by Phil Cannings
Pictured above, our photographer Phil Cannings was out and about yesterday capturing your VE Day 75 celebrations - we'd love to see our readers own photographs and stories from across the district.
Email them to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk and we will publish them. Don't forget to include your name and tell us where they were taken, plus a short description of the event.
