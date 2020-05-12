Falkland captain Jason Williams was confident with squad despite cricket season being put on hold

FALKLAND first-team captain Jason Williams was confident his side could have had a positive season in the Thames Valley Cricket League this year.

The Division 1 club were due to start their campaign with a home clash against Slough 2nd at Wash Common last Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak has halted the beginning of the season.

Preparations were well under way for the Enborne side, but plans changed when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) put a stop to all matches because of the pandemic.

Williams said: “The sense of excitement always builds around this time of year, you are already in a position to know how strong your side will be for the season.

“Then you always get the whispers flying around about who has left or joined other teams in the league.

“Pre-season nets were up and running and potential new players had been coming along, so we were in good shape.

“Everything was in place, including overseas players, so it was very disappointing for everyone concerned once we knew nets had to stop immediately and then we had the news from the ECB that all cricket would be cancelled until at least May 26.”

The Falkland skipper admitted that they have been in regular contact with the Thames Valley League, who have been updating teams with the ongoing situation.

“One of the big questions has surrounded relegation and promotion and the league stipulates that they are guided by the Home Counties Cricket League and whatever they decide we have to follow.

“Obviously more pressing questions are now being sought from teams regarding shining of the ball, can we have slips and will an umpire accept your hat and jumper.”

Falkland finished seventh in Division 1 last season and with new players due to join the club, Williams was aiming for an improved campaign.

He said: “We had a couple of players join us which would have only improved the strength of the squad and availability was also excellent so there would have been a lot of competition for places.

“We had already sorted an overseas player as well, so the plan would have been to be challenging near the top of the league.”