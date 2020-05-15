Anglers out of lockdown? How to catch Catfish blues rock powerhouse live tonight

https://www.facebook.com/danburnettmusic/

Join Arlington Arts tonight (Friday, May 15) on Facebook for Lockdown Live IV with performances from Dan Burnett and Catfish. The Facebook Live event will be a preview of Dan supporting Catfish at Arlington Arts on Friday, October 16.

Double British Blues Award nominee Dan Burnett is not only a phenomenal keyboard player – he has a voice to die for and writes songs that make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end. Truthful, exposing, honest lyrics about his own life experiences that cut straight to the core of your emotions.

Totally spellbinding – this guy really is world class. Dan will be performing at 8pm.

International touring blues rock powerhouse Catfish are making waves on the music scene in the UK and Europe. In 2018 they won the UK Blues Award for Blues Act of the Year (England) to add to their 2016 British Blues Award. They have recently been nominated for three UK Blues Awards for 2020 - Band of the Year, Blues Instrumentalist of the Year (Matt Long) and album of the year for Burning Bridges.



Their first two albums 'So Many Roads' and ‘Broken Man’ both reached no. 1 in the IBBA airplay charts. The second of these, ‘Broken Man’, was also nominated for a UK Blues Award and was named album of the year by the IBBA. Their current album 'Burning Bridges' was released in May 2019 and has received excellent reviews from the UK and European music press. It was the third most played album by the Independent Blues Broadcasters Association in 2019 and has been nominated for a UK blues award for 2020 as album of the year.



Catfish will be performing at 8.30pm.

'Catfish are one of the finest live bands in Britain today. The quality of musicianship is outstanding and in Matt Long, they have one of the greatest young guitarists on the scene today...' Blues Matters Magazine