Newbury town centre to be pedestrianised 'temporarily'

Closure will begin next month as some shops 'choose to re-open'

John Garvey

John Garvey

33-1909e Newbury-Market Place

NEWBURY town centre will be temporarily pedestrianised from Monday, June 1.

West Berkshire Council has issued a temporary traffic order which will see the north end of Bartholomew Street, Northbrook Street and the Market Square closed to traffic for 24 hours a day until further notice.

The order is said to be aimed at helping town centre businesses and shoppers to comply with social distance guidance by making additional floorspace available for queuing outside of shops and businesses who choose to re-open.

Any businesses who need to receive deliveries by vehicle should email Josh.Kerry@westberks.gov.uk to discuss.  

The council’s executive member for transport and countryside, Richard Somner, said: “This temporary closure will be a very important part of keeping visitors to Newbury town centre safe while social distancing guidance is in place.

“Officers have met with managers of the town’s two shopping centres, Newbury Business Improvement District (BID), Newbury Town Council and Thames Valley Police to discuss the closure and we all agree that it is a positive way of assisting businesses as they look to re-open safely.

“We will keep this under review and will offer all the support we can to our businesses as they return to work.”

