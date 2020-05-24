Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Officers carry out early morning raid

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Three people have been arrested after a drugs raid at a property in Thatcham in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Officers carried out the excercise at a home Urquhart Road at 1am.

The three people who were arrested in connection with this incident are currently in police custody.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33