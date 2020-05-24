Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (May 24)
Sun, 24 May 2020
Three people have been arrested after a drugs raid at a property in Thatcham in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
Officers carried out the excercise at a home Urquhart Road at 1am.
The three people who were arrested in connection with this incident are currently in police custody.
Double International Space Station pass over the UK tonight, followed by HTV9 supply ship in its wake
UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4
