Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Happy birthday - May 27th

Join newburytoday to help say a very big happy birthday to those not able to celebrate with loved ones this year

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Happy birthday - May 8th

Birthday wishes today going to Izzy, James, Ada and Daisy

Happy 15th birthday Izzy, We hope you have a wonderful day celebrating. We love you loads.
Mum  dad and Cameron xx

Happy Birthday to James. From Emma & Paul

Happy 9th Birthday Ada. 

Happy 2nd Birthday Daisy

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the wishes address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

 

We hope you've enjoyed our birthday wishes every day and that they've brought a smile to some faces. But, as with all good things, at some point we must bring it to an end. We've decided that as the country begins to open up again - and moves into the second phase of releasing lockdown - we will stop running our birthday stories at the end of May.

We're sorry if this is disappointing for some people, but we are now having to juggle our workloads differently too and so May 31st will be our final birthday shout out.

In the meantime if you have a birthday coming up next week, you can still send it into us as usual. Please email them to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk by 9am the day BEFORE your loved one's birthday. For birthdays on Saturday and Sunday, May 30th 31st, please make sure we receive your wishes by 9am on Friday, May 29th.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

UK Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus passes by International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4

Stargazers are in for 4 astronomical treats tonight - conjunction of Mercury and Venus plus International Space Station, HTV9 and Starlink 4 over the UK

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

Three arrested after drugs raid in Thatcham

West Berkshire latest coronavirus figures (May 23)

West Berkshire latest coronavirus figures (May 23)

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Police appeal to find missing Tadley man

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33