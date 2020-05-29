Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Happy birthday - May 29th

Join newburytoday to help say a very big happy birthday to those not able to celebrate with loved ones this year

Happy birthday - May 29th

Birthday wishes today going to Amy, Teddy Bear, Isaac, Tillie, Daddy Helder, Paul, Amanda, Alison and Charlie

Happy 17th Birthday Amy, have a lovely day lots of love Mum and Dad xx

Happy birthday Teddy Bear, enjoy your special day. Lots of love Mummy, Daddy, Archie, Skye, Teagan & Louie xxxxxxx

Happy 3rd Birthday Isaac

Happy 11th Birthday Tillie, with love Mummy, Daddy, James and Tom

Happy Birthday daddy Helder, we love you to the moon and back, Lucas and Gabriela 

Happy Birthday Paul. Love you loads xx

Happy Birthday Amanda

 Happy birthday Alison have a good one xx

Just a big Happy 2nd Birthday to our gorgeous little pickle, Charlie.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the wishes address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

 

We hope you've enjoyed our birthday wishes every day and that they've brought a smile to some faces. But, as with all good things, at some point we must bring it to an end. We've decided that as the country begins to open up again - and moves into the second phase of releasing lockdown - we will stop running our birthday stories at the end of May.

We're sorry if this is disappointing for some people, but we are now having to juggle our workloads differently too and so May 31st will be our final birthday shout out.

In the meantime if you have a birthday coming up next week, you can still send it into us as usual. Please email them to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk by 9am the day BEFORE your loved one's birthday. For birthdays on Saturday and Sunday, May 30th 31st, please make sure we receive your wishes by 9am on Friday, May 29th.

