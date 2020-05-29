GWR issues advice on lockdown train journeys

With lockdown restrictions being eased, Great Western Railway (GWR) is urging its customers to limit their journeys where possible.

The advice aims to facilitate social distancing and to provide space on-board for essential workers.

In particular, passengers are asked to avoid journeys for leisure or exercise purposes.

GWR – which operates services at stations across the district – is introducing a special regime to help those who depend on its network.

Among these measures is a ‘counted seat’ system, restricting the number of reservations available on each train.

The firm reminds its customers that trains are presently operating at a tenth of their usual capacity, with only 70 per cent of services still running.

GWR interim managing director Matthew Golton said: "With social distancing guidance in place we are able to carry as little as a tenth of the usual number of passengers and customers are not yet able to use trains as freely as they once did.

"We are doing everything we can to carry as many people, safely, as we can.

"This will make sure that those who absolutely need to travel by train can do so.

"But I must ask you, is your journey really necessary?"