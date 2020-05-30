Baughurst home plans spark concerns

PLANS to build 14 new houses in Baughurst have been met with objections by residents.

The proposals were submitted by a Mr Doyne on May 20 and are still under consideration by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The proposed site, located at Inhurst Lane, will be 0.82ha in area.

It comprises a working yard, used to manufacture building supplies, with an area of grassland.

And there is a small area of mixed woodland, which meets Inhurst Lane, with hedgerows and fences marking the remaining site boundaries.

But the proposed scheme will mean an overall loss of 1.48 habitat units, according to a biodiversity report attached to the application.

Residents have taken to the Tadley and Baughurst community information group on Facebook to express their concerns.

Christina Elkins wrote: “Somewhat concerned about the prospect of 14 more houses being built in the village.

“It is already near impossible to get a doctor’s appointment. Will this not add considerably to the pressure on an already overloaded infrastructure?”

Damen Evans commented: “It would be a shame.

“If I had my way we’d have no more structural works added to this area. Keenly against expansion.”

You can have your say on the planning application by going to https://planning.basingstoke.gov.uk/online-applications/ and search for the planning reference code 20/01130/FUL.