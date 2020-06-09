Worcester Warriors full-back Carys Cox happy with how the league campaign went

WORCESTER Warriors women’s player Carys Cox believes her individual game has improved after more experience at rugby’s top level.

Cox represented Worcester in the Tyrells Premier 15 and helped them to an eighth-place finish before the season was halted.

The campaign was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, but Warriors scooped three wins from their 12 games.

She said: “We ended on a massive high because we won more games than we did in the past three seasons and that was with a shorter season.

“We beat Bristol and we haven’t done that for a while, we put 60-odd points against Firwood Waterloo and we also beat Richmond.”

Cox, who used to play for Hungerford RFC, played the majority of games this season and she was happy with her progress.

She said: “It was a positive season. I had one or two games out with injury and I definitely grew as a player in many different aspects.

“I became better at passing and it was something I wanted to do and I think the training structures help massively with it.

“There was more of a professional environment which I think helped me to develop as a player.”

Despite ending their campaign early, Cox has revealed that the work has continued throughout.

“We haven’t really stopped yet,” said the former Park House pupil. “We started to analyse straight away and we were learning about other teams and how they play.

“We have just finished a four-week block of maintenance training which was quite intense and we have had different programmes to complete.”

Cox and her teammates will find out, from the RFU, when the new campaign will begin.

She said: “We’ll find out what is in store for the next few weeks, but there is positive talk about more training happening within small groups, which would be good.”

Away from the playing side, it was announced that Tyrells would be dropping their sponsorship of the Premier 15s, leaving them without a sponsor.

Despite this, Cox believes that because of how the sport has developed for the women’s game – with Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs entering next season – a new sponsor will be found.

She said: “I think that a new sponsor will be found and I don’t think that it will affect our game massively.”