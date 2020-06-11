Partytime! Summer drive-in at Newbury Racecourse: tickets on sale tomorrow

McFly’s Party in the Paddock may have been cancelled but Newbury Racecourse plans to let its hair down in a very different way next month with Car Park Party - a drive-in event over two days bringing together world-renowned comedy, karaoke and theatre. And get ready for a grand sing-a-long.

Tickets go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday, June 12) and are bound to be snapped up fast.



Car Park Party - the UK’s only live touring event and first socially distanced and safe entertainment experience, streamed straight into your cars using the wonders of technology – will present multiple shows across Friday, July 24 to Saturday, July 25, so it’s not just an evening, but a whole weekend to look forward to.

Each day will hold a different fun experience showcasing Car Park Comedy, Car Park Karaoke and Car Park Theatre, for family and friends to enjoy. The entertainment kicks off on Friday evening with a spectacular sing-a-long concert by the Massaoke Band, bringing two performances with A Night At The Musicals and Back To The Eighties.

Families are in for a live theatre treat during the daytime on Saturday with Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain and in the evening there’s top comedic talent, supplied by the world-famous Comedy Store to round off festivities – all to be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your own car.

Newbury Racecourse Marketing Director Harriet Collins said: “While we have unfortunately had to cancel a number of our racing and music events this summer as a result of the ongoing pandemic, we don’t want customers to miss out, so we are delighted to be able to offer a brand new socially distanced experience with the launch of Car Park Party in partnership with Coalition. Bringing world renowned live comedy, music and theatre acts straight to car seats for all the family to enjoy is a unique experience which we can now look forward to this summer.”



CAR PARK KARAOKE with The Massaoke Band – Friday, July 24, 7pm & 8.30pm

The idea is simple: a brilliant live band play the greatest anthems of all time with giant screens projecting lyrics, reinventing the car sing-a-long so all the family can join in. The Massaoke Band bring the party wherever they play; they’ve had thousands singing along with them at shows including Glastonbury and Latitude Festivals, the Rugby World Cup and Fringe Festivals around the world.



CAR PARK THEATRE with Horrible Histories Live On Stage – Saturday, July 25, 2.30pm

Based on the best-selling books written by Terry Deary and published by Scholastic, first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children’s show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories live on stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon.



CAR PARK COMEDY with The Comedy Store – Saturday, July 25, 6pm & 8.30pm

With nearly 40 years experience in the business and as the premier name in comedy, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new talent and remains the place to see tomorrow’s stars today. The likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican, have all cut their comedy teeth with The Comedy Store. Car Park Comedy will showcase the brightest names in comedy today (many of whom you will recognise from shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock The Week & Have I Got News For You), with two shows per location and a lorry-load of laughs guaranteed.



There will be limited tickets for each show, priced at £35 per car, for Comedy & Karaoke and Theatre (£2.50 booking fee applies). So get in quick to secure your space for the drive-in event of the summer.

For more information visit newburyracecourse.co.uk.

Tickets & T&C’s are available at www.carparkparty.com

