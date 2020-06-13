Second Black Lives Matter protest to take place in Newbury today (Saturday)

Another peaceful Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Newbury today (Saturday).

The event will take place in Victoria Park, where there will be a two minute silence and a ‘kneel for solidarity’.

The protest has been organised by Waheeda Soomro, Claire Burdett, Helen Franklin and Sinead Hall.

Ms Soomro said: “The organisers are delighted by the coming together of people from all generations, backgrounds and across party lines, to express our solidarity at this time.

“Our work doesn’t end after the event, it is just the beginning as we continue to collaborate on bringing about positive change in our hearts, in our relationships with each other, in our town and in our country.

“Ultimately there is an urgent need to reassess how we understand and dismantle racism for our future generations, the time is now.

“As organisers, we trust these will be peaceful protests and social distancing will be managed, people’s safety is paramount.

“We don’t condone any kind of violence because this is our town and our home too.”

The Saturday event’s Facebook page states: “Take a stand where you stand – kneel with us in solidarity #taketheknee

“The murder of George Floyd has shaken us all to our core, adding weight to frustration and grief that has been mounting for decades and centuries.

“We want to show our brothers and sisters that we stand in solidarity with them in the fight against racism, police brutality, injustice and inequality.

“On Saturday 13th June at 12 noon, please join the local community in a silent kneel for solidarity in Victoria Park, Newbury.

“In order to manage numbers and social distancing there will be another opportunity to participate at 1pm.

“This is our peaceful protest in honour of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter Movement, and for all the victims of injustice and inequality in America, UK and beyond.”

Again, those wishing to attend are being advised to:

. Maintain social distancing

. Remember hand sanitiser

. Wear a face mask for their own safety

. Don’t yell – this is a silent protest showing solidarity and hope

. Take placards and signs of support

The event will be shared live, so you can participate virtually if you want to but cannot attend.

A TVP spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police is committed to facilitating a peaceful protest and the right to freedom of expression, while also keeping the community safe.

“We support the public’s right to peaceful protest and are working constructively with organisers to protect those rights.

“The public also has a vital role to play by acting responsibly and following the restrictions set out by the Government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and keep our communities safe.”

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “Racism has no place in our community or our lives and we all have a duty to tackle it.

“I think everybody has the right to protest and express themselves, but I would ask that people respect the guidance and keep each other safe.”