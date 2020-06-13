West Berkshire Council launches wildflower initiative along A4

West Berkshire Council has started to line sections of the A4 with wildflowers.

A trial to encourage wildflowers along the A road is the first stage of a larger project to create more wildflower verges in certain locations across the district.

West Berkshire's executive member for the transport and countryside Richard Somner said: "This is an exciting project that forms part of the delivery plan for our emerging Environment Strategy.

"Wildflower verges are not only attractive to road users, but could potentially have significant ecological and environmental benefits.

"They would not only support crucial pollinators and biodiversity, but would also protect species threatened by climate change and habitat loss."

In the first year, the council will monitor growth on the A4 verges to assess where there are existing natural areas of wildflower populations and which areas have the potential to be managed more appropriately to promote wildflowers.

The trial will follow the format of other successful road verge projects and adopt mowing regimes recommended by expert organisations such as Plantlife, which is concerned with protecting and encouraging the growth of wildflowers.

The council recently posted news of the initiative on its Facebook page and it has met with a largely positive response, with comments such as "this is a great idea", "Well done. Is lovely to see the wild flowers, always important to help with the eco system", "Wonderful to see – so important for wildlife" and "Gorgeous! Very beautiful and thank you."

One poster commented: "I'm glad to see WB adopting this idea.

"Great for nature, looks good and saves money.

"More areas like this please!"

But they also expressed concern that the wildflower areas could be "overshadowed by the massive litter problem we have”.

This sentiment was echoed by another supporter who wrote: "Deeply disappointing to see all the litter appearing again as physical distancing measures are being relaxed.

"Volunteer litter picking can be problematic on potentially dangerous area like roadside verges."

For further information about the wildflower verge project, email countryside@westberks.gov.uk