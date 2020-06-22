Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Worcester Women's Cara Brincatt delighted after signing new contract at the club

Hungerford resident pens new deal with Warriors for a fourth successive season

Worcester Women's Cara Brincatt delighted after signing new contract at the club

Cara Brincat (with ball) in action for Worcester Picture: Nizaam Jones/JMP

FORMER Park House school pupil Cara Brincatt has extended her contract with Premier 15s side Worcester Warriors.

The back row forward, who played for Newbury and Hungerford youth teams, signed for Warriors in 2017 and has played 33 top-flight games for the club.

And she said: “Going it to my fourth season I couldn’t be more excited.

“We have grown and developed so much since Jo Yapp [new director of rugby] came in.

“I’m excited to see our true potential, as well as having some great new signings too which will only strengthen the side.”

Brincatt is one of two former Park House pupils at the club as Carys Cox also represents Warriors and she believes the squad is improving.

Brincatt added: “We have been improving massively as a squad – Warriors have created an amazing environment, laying the foundations for our continued improvement as a club.”

The Premier 15s season was brought to a premature halt by the pandemic and Brincatt said: “Our goal was to be in the top six and I firmly believe we were on track to achieve this.

“The support from the new coaching team has been amazing in my personal development from extra sessions being put on during the week and the strengthened partnership with the men’s team has enabled us to use wider facilities at Sixways.

“Since the pandemic, we have constantly been training as individuals, but have also had team challenges to bond as a team remotely, for example baking challenges and running or biking 100 miles in an month.

“We are more then ready for the start of pre-season training, which will hopefully be soon.”

As Brincatt looks forward to her fourth season with the club, she said: “We have lots of international signings and our strength will hopefully put us in a good position in the league.

“Individually, I want to continue to develop as a player, as well as competing for a place in the starting line-up.”

Brincatt has represented England at junior level on several occasions.

She said: “My international experience has developed me massively through intense training days and camps.

“It has given me the experience to play against or train with top under-20 players and challenged me in many ways to make me the player I am today.

“Every experience I expose myself to is developing me and I am excited to see what I can achieve in the future.”

