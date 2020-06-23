Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 20

The number of people from West Berkshire who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate now stands at 131.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that one person died with Covid-19 in a hospital and is an increase of one on the previous figure of 130.

The death occurred in the week ending June 12, and includes those registered up to June 20.

The ONS data shows that 64 people from West Berkshire have died with coronavirus in care homes, 59 in hospitals, six at home, one death recorded as elsewhere, and one in a hospice.

The data records the number of deaths involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.

The first coronavirus death in the district occurred in hospital and was reported in the week ending March 20, three days before the lockdown began.