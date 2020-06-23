Coronavirus Basingstoke and Deane: Number of deaths involving Covid-19 registered to June 20

The number of people from Basingstoke and Deane who have died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate has risen to 114.

This is an increase of three registered deaths involving Covid-19 in one week, one in hospital and two in care homes.

The deaths occurred in the week ending Friday, June 12, but were registered up to June 20.

The latest information from the Office for National Statistics shows that a total of 76 people from the borough have died with coronavirus in hospitals, 32 in care homes, three in hospices, two at home and one in ‘another communal establishment’.

The data records the number of deaths of people from Basingstoke and Deane involving coronavirus, based on any mention of Covid-19 on the death certificate.