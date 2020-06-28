Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Libraries to pilot click-and-collect scheme

People can pre-book books from Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford

A CLICK and collect service to pre-book books will be piloted in West Berkshire libraries next month. 

Following the Government announcement that pubs, theatres, leisure facilities and community centres can reopen from July 4, West Berkshire Council is working to reopen libraries. 

The council’s chief executive Nick Carter told the Newbury Weekly News that the district’s libraries would not be opening in the week of July 4, but a click and collect service would be trialed instead.  

He said: “What we are planning on doing is piloting a click and collect service with libraries going down the route of people pre-booking books they want and then come in and pick them up.

“We are going to trial that, it’s a safer means of operating the libraries.”

Mr Carter said the pilot would run in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford libraries and would be rolled out further if it proved successful. 

He said it was hoped that the West Berkshire Museum would reopen in the week of July 4, adding that Shaw House was already open, but not to outside hirers. 

The Government has said that outdoor gyms and playgrounds can also reopen.

Mr Carter said the council would look at the guidance for leisure centres, saying: “It might be that some bits open, but other bits might be more problematic”. 

