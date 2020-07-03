West Berkshire beauty spot Speen Moor may close if not treated with more respect

The owners of a popular West Berkshire beauty spot are warning they may be forced to close it if people continue treating it with a 'lack of respect'.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of youths playing loud music, leaving litter, vandalising equipment and bathing and swimming in the water at Speen Moor, which is owned by the Benham Estate.

They have reportedly been 'rude and aggressive' towards estate staff when asked to stop or move on and have not been following social distancing guidelines.

There have also been reports of anglers and walkers being intimidated by youths on motorbikes, security gates being vandalised and people trespassing on estate land.

The Speen Moor Permissive Pathway, which is just over half-a-mile long, runs through Speen Moor Plantation and the flood meadows of the River Kennet to the towpath of the Kennet and Avon Canal.

However, it goes through private land and the landowner is under no obligation to allow members of the public access.

And while the Benham Estate stressed it has "absolutely no intention" of closing it, it said it may be left with no choice if people continue to disobey the rules.

It has now put up 'do and don't' signs telling people not to swim or leave litter in the hope that it will resolve the issue.

Some of the litter left at the weekend included glass bottles, some broken, cans and an inflatable – much of which has been cleared up by kindhearted volunteers.

Benham Estate rural operations manager Grant Baker said: "During this recent beautiful weather, the pathway has been inundated with people congregating and swimming, playing loud music and generally disturbing what is intended to be a tranquil area.

"On one hand, of course, we can understand the frustration of people – particularly the young – who have been cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic – and their enthusiasm to get out enjoy themselves.

"On the other hand, we are dismayed by their thoughtlessness, failure to obey the Government restrictions and lack of respect for the enjoyment of others.

"There have been numerous incidences of vandalism and bad, occasionally aggressive, behaviour during the last year.

"Hardly a week passes without some form of incident involving Speen Moor.

"The estate team are spending too much of their time and the company's money in dealing with the various issues.

"When members of our team challenge people over their behaviour, they are all too frequently met with aggressive attitudes and abusive language.

"We are well aware of the pleasure that the pathway gives to many members of the public who enjoy it and treat it, and us, with great respect.

"But these continual incidents will eventually lead our board to conclude the only sensible option is to close the pathway for good, rather than continuing to spend considerable time, effort and money on it, and putting members of the estate team at risk.

"I must stress, we have absolutely no desire to do that.

"We recognise that most people who use it do so respectfully and thoroughly enjoy its tranquillity.

"If we were to do it, it would be as an absolute last resort."

Councillor Tony Vickers, who was instrumental in getting permission for the pathway to be opened originally, said: "It is a privilege to be able to use this area, not a right.

"We must do everything we can to maintain this walk.

"It plays such a vital part in improving people's mental and physical health."

Town councillor Nigel Foot added: "Our great worry at Newbury Town Council is that the landowner will say, 'enough is enough' and permanently close the path, which would be such a shame."