Newbury Corn Exchange welcomes government arts support package

Today's Government announcement of a £1.57bn package of support for the arts sector in the form of emergency loans and grants is designed to protect the future of Britain’s museums, galleries, theatres, independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues by helping them stay afloat and support staff while doors are closed.

While broadly welcomed, this lifeline will come too late for some organisations that have already been forced to close their doors for good or made valued employees redundant and the priority now must be to get these much-needed funds to the organisations most at risk – and fast. Museums and libraries are already beginning phased openings and galleries welcoming socially-distanced viewings, but live performance – the lifeblood of venues like the Corn Exchange and The Watermill – is still off the agenda and there’s still no indication of that changing any time soon.

This morning Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths said: ‘We are extremely pleased to hear the welcome announcement of the government’s support package for the cultural sector which is much needed at this critical time for the arts. As an industry we need to work fast to ensure this funding reaches the individuals and organisations who need it most as quickly as possible. Ultimately, we want and need to get back to creating and presenting performances and we look forward to hearing more from the government on the next steps that will enable us to safely present our live events, both indoors and outdoors.’