Tadley Lidl store rejected by West Berkshire councillors

A LIDL superstore will not be coming to Tadley after West Berkshire councillors decisively rejected the application.

In the council district planning committee this evening (Wednesday), councillors voted against the scheme by a majority of nine to two, citing concerns over the application’s green field site and the possibility of setting a precedent for future development.

The councillors also agreed that the application went against the council’s planning framework and that the discount supermarket wasn’t ‘exceptional’ enough to deviate from planning policy.

The decision will come as a bitter blow to many Tadley residents, with public consultations on the scheme overwhelmingly in favour of the superstore.

