Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of August 14

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is 501, an increase of one since Sunday.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 316,367, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 1,441.

Daily reported Covid-19 deaths are now measured across the UK as deaths that occurred within 28 days of the first laboratory-confirmed positive test.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK within 28 days of a positive test is 41,358.

The daily number of deaths within the 28 day range is 11. 

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham grandmother accused of causing death by careless driving

Thatcham grandmother accused of causing death by careless driving

Watch video of dramatic dog rescue from boiling hot car

Dramatic dog rescue

Watermill and Donnington Castle Red Alert light-up tonight

Watermill and Donnington Castle Red Alert light-up tonight

Man jailed for punching woman unconscious in street

court gavel

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33