Dream of Dream secures Hungerford Stakes success at Newbury Racecourse for trainer Sir Michael Stoute

OISIN Murphy continued his fine form as Dream of Dreams cruised to victory in the featured race, the Unitbet Hungerford Stakes, on Hungerford Day at Newbury Racecourse.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained six-year-old secured group race success for the first time and made the win look very comfortable over seven furlongs.

Murphy, who is chasing a second successive championship as a flat jockey said: "Dream of Dreams is on another level and he gave me a super feeling, I am absolutely buzzing after that.

"I didn't have to get serious with him, he is very professional, and I am absolutely thrilled."

Speaking after the race, James Horton - assistant to Sir Michael - said: "He travelled really well through that and he picked up nicely.

"He has always threatened to win a big one and I am delighted for everyone at home that he has done it today.

"He is very versatile and he needs a good pace to run at and something to aim at, so I think he is very versatile at either six, or seven, furlongs.

"We think he runs better fresh, so we'll get him home and see what the plan is next," added Horton.

Elsewhere, there was a local winner in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes as the Owen Burrows-trainer Hukum stormed to victory, with Jim Crowley on board.

After the race, Burrows said: "He handled the ground, he handled the trip and he was very impressive. From our point of view, he never ran on soft ground so until he ran on it you didn't know how he would handle it, but it was good."

In the opening race of the day, Kingsclere trainer Andrew Balding saw Alcohol Free win the Novice Stakes (Div 1), under jockey Murphy.

The 24-year-old flat jockey held off the threat from Al Saariyah to win and add more success at his local track.

"It's a great track and it's obviously very local to me, I was really impressed with the filly and hopefully she can go onto better things," admitted Murphy.

Meanwhile, the Denford Stakes was won by the Roger Varian-trained Saint Lawrence.

Overwrite did secured victory in the Handicap Stakes, edging out Tempus in second place, but a stewards enquiry was called after the race as a result of interference between the front two.

After a 15 minute wait for the official announcement, it was revealed that the result would be reversed and therefore the victory was handed to the Roger Charlton-trained Tempus, under Jason Watson.

In the sixth race of the afternoon, Deise Blue handed Lambourn trainer Clive Cox a victory at his home track as the two-year-old edged out second-place Zwelela.

In the Handicap Stakes, there was more success for local trainers as Joseph Tuite's Surrey Pride took victory.

After the race, the Lambourn trainer said: "I would have been very disappointed if we didn't win today and if we didn't then I wouldn't have thought he was the horse I thought he was.

"He'll definitely go to a mile-and-a-half and I am pleased he got his head in front," he said. "We'll see what the handicap does before we plan what to do next."

In the penultimate race of the afternoon, Ed Walker's Coconut took victory ahead of Bright Start in second place.

And in the final race, the amateur's Handicap Stakes, it was won by C'Est No Mour - trained by Simon Hodgson with Simon Walker, the jockey.

Racing continues at Newbury on Sunday afternoon (tomorrow) with a total of 10 races.