Supporters allowed to return to non-league football matches after government announcement

THE Football Association (FA) have issued an update to guidelines which has given supporters the go-ahead to return to football stadiums for clubs at steps three to six in the National League System (NLS).

Furthermore to this, the update also comes into place for the Women's Football Pyramid (WFP) as teams in tier three and four are also allowed to open their gates for supporters.

It's a major step for football clubs as their facilities have been out of action since lockdown began.

From Saturday, clubs can fill their grounds at 15 per cent of their capacity and from August 30, this figure can rise to 30 per cent.

It now means that teams such as Thatcham Town, Tadley Calleva, AFC Aldermaston and Kintbury Rangers will be able to welcome supporters to fixtures.

Teams who also compete in the Hellenic League can also allow fans back into grounds.

However, Hungerford Town - who ply their trade at step 2 in the National League South - are still having to play their fixtures behind-closed-doors.

A statement on the FA website said: "The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has now clarified its guidance on the return to recreational team sport and clubs at step three to six of the NLS and tiers three to four of the WFP are permitted to accommodate a phased and limited return of spectators to fixtures.

"However, they must follow the UK Government's guidance in relation to COVID-19 and The FA's updated guidelines for the NLS or WFP respectively."