Wasing's first 5-day Medicine festival celebrates people and planet over bank holiday weekend

THE new five-day Medicine festival – described by organisers as a festival for people and planet – starts on Thursday next week and continues over the bank holiday weekend on the Wasing Estate, several thousand acres of farmland, and features parkland, woodland and lakes.

Wasing is an organic farm and successful wedding venue and usually hosts a number of events over the summer months. It was also the Glade festival site until 2007.

Festival-goers were due to come together to share the power of music and ceremony, to “connect with activists, artists, thought leaders, story tellers, scientists, policy makers, innovators, healers, indigenous elders, wisdom keepers, cosmic fools, musicians and DJs to inspire and empower the deep regeneration of our hearts, our communities and our world”.

Through the “coherence and insights of ancestral wisdom, alongside solutions of modern technology and culture; the nourishment of food; the joy of laughter and celebration; and the inspiration of visionary thought” the festival asks the question: How can we be the medicine?

Since planning originally began, the event has been scaled down in content, with many of the previous headliners and indigenous communities unable to attend due to personal health, flight and quarantine restrictions, but the site remains spacious in order to be fully compliant with social distancing requirements.

Regardless, the organisers have still brought together an incredible line-up, “bringing with it the opportunity to honour our native talent, wisdom keepers and traditions”.

They say: “Rest assured we will have all the same core elements of our original gathering while guaranteeing a fun, thought-provoking and inspiring weekend for all.”

Medicine festival (August 27-31) aims to rekindle the fabric of community, redefine culture, celebrate the beauty and wonder of life and help restore the Earth.

Tickets are expected to sell out so visit https://medicinefestival.com full details of programme, details of Covid measures and booking.

In the event of cancellation due to Covid, all tickets will be fully refundable or valid for 2021.



