Major work to upgrade sewer pipes in Thatcham starts next week

WORK to upgrade 600 metres of sewer pipes in Thatcham will start next week.

Parts of Lower Way will be closed to through traffic for the first eight weeks of the project, which is expected to start on Tuesday (September 1) and run until early next year.

Thames Water will install a state-of-the-art fibreglass lining inside two pipes, each measuring around 45cm in diameter, to strengthen them and reduce leaks which risk sewage spilling out into the environment.

The giant pipes form a vital part of Thames Water’s sewer network as they carry wastewater from Newbury to the sewage treatments works on Lower Way.

Access to properties and for emergency services and bin collections on Lower Way will be maintained throughout.

To ensure the wastewater of residents can still be safely taken away for treatment during the work, temporary over ground pipes will be used to divert the existing sewer network around the sections of pipe being worked on.

Thames Water’s area network manager Stephen Sanderson said: “This is an important piece of work to upgrade Newbury and Thatcham’s sewer network now and for future generations.

“The existing pipes are about 40 years old and have shown signs in recent years that they need upgrading.

“By relining the pipes, we’ll extend their life for many more years, vastly reducing the risk of pollution in the area and enabling us to continue safely serving our customers while protecting the environment.”

Thames Water’s key workers have continued to carry out essential work during the coronavirus outbreak, in line with Government guidelines.