West Berkshire Council apologises after problem with bollards causes traffic delays in Newbury

Incident occurred on the first day that vehicles have been allowed to drive through town centre 

West Berkshire Council has apologised after a number of motorists experienced delays in Newbury town centre this morning.

The council said it was caused by an 'operational problem' with the bollards along Bartholomew Street to Northbrook Street.

The incident was unfortunate timing - today is the first time in more than four months that vehicles have been allowed to drive through the town centre after the temporary traffic ban ended.

From June 1 until today, cars have been banned from the town centre roads to make it easier for pedestrians to follow social distancing guidelines.

The reintroduction of traffic through the town comes despite calls by some to make it a permanent feature.

This afternoon, the local authority tweeted: "We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused but we expect the repair to be completed in time for 5pm as planned."

  • Newbury boy

    07/09/2020 - 17:22

    Well the opinions on the traffic ban were pretty split so it made sense to only half change it

