Closure of Newbury's Monks Lane extended after tarmacking equipment breaks down

Busy road will remain shut until later this evening

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

The closure of Monks Lane has been extended after the tarmacking equipment being used to resurface the road broke down.

The busy road was only supposed to be shut between 9.30am until 3.30pm and again between 7pm and 11.30pm. 

However, West Berkshire Council put out a message this afternoon saying the closure would be extended until 6pm today (Monday).

The closure, which is from the A343 Andover Road to Newtown Road, will be in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm and 7pm to 11.30pm every day until Friday to allow the works to be completed.

 

