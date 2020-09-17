Detailed plans for homes near Vodafone's Newbury headquarters set for approval

Detailed plans to build 401 homes near Vodafone’s headquarters in Newbury have been recommended for approval.

The 52-acre site in Shaw-cum-Donnington, which is currently used for farming, has been split into two.

David Wilson Homes wants to build 222 homes on the western side, while Taylor Wimpey is looking to construct 179 homes on the eastern side.

Outline planning permission for 401 homes on the site, which is split by the A339, was refused in November 2015, but that decision was overturned in March 2017 following an appeal.

The two developers have drawn up more detailed plans and West Berkshire Council’s Western Area Planning Committee is expected to approve their reserved matters applications at a meeting on Wednesday, September 23.

According to the plans, the main access to the site will be from the A339 Vodafone roundabout and car parking will be provided on streets, shared plots and private driveways within the site.

There are also plans for a primary school, a local centre and a large area of public space, but a report prepared by planning officers states “they are not for consideration” as part of these reserved matters applications.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the planning committee is expected to approve David Wilson Homes’ reserved matters application for 222 homes.

The developer wants to build a mix of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom detached homes, on the western section of the site.

The developer has promised to provide 89 affordable homes and plant a “woodland and tree buffer” around the site.

Planning officers have recommended this application for approval, saying the “good quality appearance for this modern residential development would harmonise with the character of the area”.

On the eastern section of the site, Taylor Wimpey wants to build 179 homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom detached houses.

According to the plans, there will be 71 affordable homes.

Planning officers say the reserved matters should be approved if the developer can make several alterations to address “technical highways requirements” within three months.

The officers want the developer to install traffic calming measures, make minor changes to car parking areas for the flats and alter sight lines at various junctions.