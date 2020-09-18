Royal County of Berkshire Show 2021 cancelled

NEXT year’s Royal County of Berkshire Show has already been cancelled due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 situation.

It was hoped that the agricultural show – one of the biggest in the South of England and which should have taken place this weekend – would return in 2021 having been postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However the Newbury and District Agricultural Society, which organises the event, said that uncertainty over the situation next year would make it a “large financial risk”.

The society said the decision was not taken lightly and “hoped that the show would return in future years”. However, it admitted that if it did so it would probably be on a much smaller scale.

The news comes following a difficult couple of months for the society.

Its chief executive Patricia Marks resigned at the end of June and left in the middle of July and it has also had to make a number of staff redundant due to the impact of Covid-19.

An email circulated to members says: “As previously highlighted, the society’s finances were not in good shape before the pandemic made things much worse.

“Losses from the 2018 and 2019 Shows, a lack of growth in showground lettings income, a large bank loan and the reduction in free cash reserves resulting from the decision to proceed with the Cattle Building meant that we entered 2020 with already very limited flexibility.

“Since then, almost all 2020 showground rental income has dried up and there remains considerable uncertainty about future trading prospects for 2021.

“There is an understandable reluctance on the society’s behalf and on the part of trade stand, show and event organisers to make any binding commitments for 2021.

“For all the reasons outlined above, the BoM [board of management] has taken the decision that there will be no Royal County of Berkshire Show in 2021.”

It added: “The society’s reserves are already, and on present probabilities still will be, inadequate to shoulder the large financial risks associated with such a venture.

“Weather is one factor which can make the difference between success and failure; the potential loss of some key stand holders, sponsors and participants are others; and the uncertainties about consumer and visitor appetites in a (hopefully) post-pandemic Berkshire in a year’s time are all factors we have had to consider.

“If the society succeeds in our strategy to survive and thrive, then we hope there will be shows in the future.

“They may be quite different, almost certainly smaller, and hopefully better as the society focuses on the most important aspects of its activities.

“To do this, we need to engage, entertain and educate our audiences and supporters better than we have done in the past.

“However, we do not want to lose the traditions built up over the last 100 plus years.”

The first Newbury Show took place at Enborne Gate Farm on September 28, 1909.

Over the years, it has evolved from a simple livestock competition through to what it is now – a festival of farming, food and fun which regularly draws in crowds of 60,000.

The show has seen many homes in its time, starting at Enborne Gate Farm, then Elcot Park, Henwick, Siege Cross, Shaw and finally the Newbury Showground, which the society bought in 1984.