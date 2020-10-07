Newbury gym paid a visit by MP Laura Farris

WITH bottles of disinfectant mounted on the walls, floor markings and machines taped off to ensure social distancing, no stone has been left unturned at Newbury’s bstFitness to ensure that gym goers have been able to return safely.

The club reopened on August 3 after several months in lockdown and since then has been gradually rebuilding the public’s confidence in returning to an indoor space to exercise.

Masks must be worn in the reception area and all clients must pre-book exercise classes or a gym slot to guarantee that the gym doesn’t exceed its capacity, while users are also asked wipe down equipment they’ve used with the disinfectant and paper towels dotted around the gym.

And on Friday, September 18, Newbury MP Laura Farris was shown around the centre to see how things were going.

General manager Lewis Freeman, who invited Mrs Farris to the club, said: “We’re a charitable trust so I wanted to explain what’s going on and the conditions we’ve put in place – it was a full tour of the facility.

“We showed her what we’ve done with the social distancing, the markings and the kit – it was a good visit.”

On how things had been going since reopening, Mr Freeman said: “Our clients have responded pretty well.

“We’re still trying to get people to wear masks and educate them on booking. People aren’t used to booking so we’re often reminding people why to book.

“The main thing at the moment is getting people’s confidence, in the different age groups.

“That’s an ongoing process until social distancing improves in six to eight months, maybe longer.

“Trade is still very much down, but new people are signing up and the move suit is doing well upstairs.

“It’s key to keep people fit – the fitter you are the better chance you have with the virus, so that’s our message across our literature and marketing material.”

Mrs Farris said: “I really enjoyed my visit to bstFitness Newbury.

“It’s been a huge challenge for Lewis and his team to get the club open safely as this involves restrictions on kit and equipment.

“But this has created a safe exercise space at a time when personal fitness is more important than ever.”

Basingstoke Sports Trust is a not-for-profit social enterprise and a registered charity.

BstFitness Newbury is the trust’s latest club, based in Park Way.