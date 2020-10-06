Hungerford Town hit three as Danny Robinson gets off to a winning start in the National League South

HUNGERFORD Town got off to a winning start in the National League South as they beat Chippenham Town 3-0 at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday night.

It was the Crusaders' first league game of the campaign, and their first competitive game behind-closed-doors, and they were comfortable winners on the night.

Two first-half goals from Ryan Seager and James Rusby gave Town a healthy lead at the break, before Craig Fasanmade added a third in the second-half.

It took Hungerford just 10 minutes to open their account, in Danny Robinson's first league game in charge, as Callum Willmoth's well-timed through ball found Seager, who made no mistake from close range.

Crusaders battled hard all over the pitch and they were rewarded with a second goal when Willmoth's free-kick fell to captain Rusby, who guided his effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

The home side battled the pressure in the second-half and Fasanmade was worthy of his goal and Hungerford's third of the night.

He cut inside onto his left-foot, after beating a defender on the right wing before unleashing his left-footed effort into the top right-hand corner of the net - an early contender for goal of the month.

Town managed to hold onto a clean sheet as keeper Luke Cairney produced a terrific save in the dying embers of the game.

The win see's Hungerford in third place after one game and they now prepare for an away trip to Tonbridge Angels on Saturday afternoon.