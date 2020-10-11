Thatcham councillors back campaign to protect Piggy Woods off Floral Way

THATCHAM councillors have added their voices to a campaign to save ancient woodland from being sold off.

Residents and councillors sprung into action to save The Plantation – known locally as Piggy Woods – after it was listed for sale at £250,000 with development opportunities last month.

The ancient woodland, off Floral Way in the Dunstan Park estate, failed to sell at auction last month.

It has now been divided into four smaller plots to be auctioned on Tuesday, October 13.

Marketing information says: “These plots would provide an ideal tranquil escape or even private camping area and for recreational use.”

It adds that purchasers considering future development prospects should rely on their own enquiries that may be required for a buyer’s intended use.

Working on behalf of residents, town and district councillor Lee Dillon (Lib Dem, Thatcham North East) got a woodland tree preservation order (TPO) in place to protect the site through West Berkshire Council.

But residents are pushing for greater protection and more than 2,000 people have signed a petition calling on the council to designate the area as green space in its new local plan.

And town councillors backed the call at a meeting last week.

Mr Dillon said: “Development on that site is still pretty slim, however there is still more we can do to further protect the site.”

He said that the district council had “felt that the threat was there” to put the woodland TPO in place, but designating the area as green space would mean “if the new or current owners want to start fencing the site off they would be in breach of planning”.

Mr Dillon thanked residents for being proactive and the Newbury Weekly News coverage raising awareness of the campaign.

Mr Dillon said he feared that “opportunistic developers were trying to scare residents into parting with their money so they can make a quick buck”.

He said that Trading Standards had contacted the auctioneers over the missing references to ancient woodland.

Mr Dillon asked councillors to “recognise the benefit the land has to the local population and how it enhances the sense of community and wellbeing for all, as has been demonstrated by its use during the recent lockdown”.

Councillors also agreed to ask West Berkshire Council to record paths in the woods as public rights of way.

The council will record footpaths within the wood on the definitive map of public rights of way and collect evidence showing that the paths have been in continuous use for more than 20 years.

Councillors voted to support the establishment of a woodland TPO, agree that the principle of public rights of way has been established on the site and support the Article 4 directive to designate the land as green space in the local plan.

The work of residents and the councils has been praised by the Campaign for Rural England.

Berkshire Bradfield district chairman Edward Golton said: “CPRE Berkshire, the countryside charity, fully supports the Thatcham community in the value they place on this woodland and its biodiversity as a green lung in this much developed part of Thatcham.

“Ancient woodland is an irreplaceable habitat and, whilst the sale of the woodland can’t be prevented, West Berkshire can stop houses being built on it.

“The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) states that development resulting in the loss or deterioration of irreplaceable habitats (such as ancient woodland and ancient or veteran trees) should be refused, unless there are wholly exceptional reasons and a suitable compensation strategy exists.

“We are pleased that Jon Thomas, tree officer at the council, acted immediately in response.

“We look forward to the council’s continued support in ensuring that future generations have access to this wonderful woodland for generations to come.”