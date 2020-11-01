Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford asked to 'remember from home' on Remembrance Sunday

Small private service will take place but people are being urged to keep safe and stay away

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Ref Newsdesk - Poppy field between Hampstead Norreys & Yattendon

HUNGERFORD Town Council has requested that for this year’s Remembrance Sunday, residents Remember From Home.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the council won’t be holding a public event this year and the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) parade through the High Street won’t be going ahead.

Instead, the council is encouraging everybody to Remember From Home on November 8.

A small private service is being held by the council on Remembrance Sunday and wreath layers have already been invited to lay wreaths for their groups or organisations. This service will be recorded and will be uploaded to St Lawrence Church’s YouTube channel at noon.

The council is also asking the Hungerford community to pay their respects by printing off a simple poppy to colour in and place in windows at home. Alternatively, templates for poppy wreaths are available at https://www. hungerford-tc.gov.uk/blob/document/HungerfordRemembranceposterv5_201021_091138.pdf

Paper copies are available to pick up from the library foyer.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

New garden centre opening tomorrow

New garden centre opening tomorrow

Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed

'Prolific' Newbury drug dealer jailed

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33