Hungerford asked to 'remember from home' on Remembrance Sunday

HUNGERFORD Town Council has requested that for this year’s Remembrance Sunday, residents Remember From Home.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the council won’t be holding a public event this year and the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) parade through the High Street won’t be going ahead.

Instead, the council is encouraging everybody to Remember From Home on November 8.

A small private service is being held by the council on Remembrance Sunday and wreath layers have already been invited to lay wreaths for their groups or organisations. This service will be recorded and will be uploaded to St Lawrence Church’s YouTube channel at noon.

The council is also asking the Hungerford community to pay their respects by printing off a simple poppy to colour in and place in windows at home. Alternatively, templates for poppy wreaths are available at https://www. hungerford-tc.gov.uk/blob/document/HungerfordRemembranceposterv5_201021_091138.pdf

Paper copies are available to pick up from the library foyer.