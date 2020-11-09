Award-winning West Berkshire pub makes donation towards village repairs

The Fox at Peasemore has made a £1,000 donation towards repairing the roof of the village hall.

This follows the pub's success in the Community Services category at the recent Great British Pub Awards.

It has given some of its winnings to the Peasemore Village Committee to help maintain the hall.

Over the next six months, Coca-Cola GB – which sponsors the awards – will make £10,000 available to The Fox to donate to local projects.

Over the first lockdown, the pub was transformed into a community shop, providing essentials to vulnerable and housebound villagers.

It has also hosted socially-distanced coffee mornings in a bid to combat loneliness and isolation in the community.

The Fox's co-owner Phil Davison said: "We were bowled over by the award win – to know that so many people voted for us means the world, and being able to make a donation like this as a result makes all the hard work even more worth it.

"We knew we had to act when the national lockdown started, and we're so proud of everything we achieved."

Coca-Cola GB brands director Paul Grace said: "We're pleased to be helping the team at The Fox continue to make a difference, and to a cause that's close to their hearts.

"We want to keep celebrating the role played by pubs in the community – they support so many of us in different ways, and now more than ever, they need our support in return."