Additional funding available for West Berkshire businesses forced to close due to lockdown

Additional funding is being made available to West Berkshire businesses who have had to close as a result of the new national coronavirus restrictions.

Th Government last week announced that all non-essential businesses would have to shut from November 5 to December 2 as England entered a second lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus.

It has now been confirmed that Local Restrictions Support Grants (LRSG) would be made available to support businesses financially throughout this period.

These grants will offer up to £3,000 depending on the rateable value of each individual business.

For properties with a rateable value of £15,000 or under, grants of £1,334 per four weeks are available.

For properties with a rateable value of between £15,000 and £51,000, grants of £2,000 per four weeks are available.

Finally, for properties with a rateable value of £51,000 or over, grants of £3,000 per four weeks can be applied for.

West Berkshire Council will be administering the scheme and eligible local businesses can apply now.

Details of the application process is available on the council’s website and businesses are being encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible so that payment can be arranged.

Speaking about the announcement, West Berkshire Council's executive member for economic development and finance, Ross Mackinnon, said: “We know that this is a much-needed source of support for businesses which have been through such a challenging time this year – I’m very happy that we at West Berkshire Council have acted so quickly to arrange a payment system to facilitate this.

“The retail, leisure and hospitality sectors have been impacted more than most since the beginning of the pandemic so I am glad that these new grants will offer targeted support to help them through the new period of national restrictions.

“When the country went into lockdown back in March, the £29m of grants and £37.4m business rate relief we administered were a vital source of source of support for local businesses and I know that these further grants will be very welcome at such a difficult time.

"I would encourage any business who is eligible for the grants to apply via our website so that we can get to work on their application as soon as possible.”

Details of application process can be found at www.westberks.gov.uk/coronavirus-business