New homes for Hungerford bank site approved

PLANNERS have agreed proposals to convert the former Barclays Bank on Hungerford High Street into a three-bedroom, two-storey house.

West Berkshire Council had already permitted a change in use of the disused building on the High Street, from ‘professional services’ to a dwelling.

The project was backed by the town council’s environment and planning committee and by some local residents, who said it would improve the building facade.

Town mayor Helen Simpson said previously: “It’s very in period-keeping as well.

“It’s very attractive and anything has got to be better than that monstrosity of a bank.

“I think it’s a very positive move for our High Street and I’d strongly support it.”

Alongside conversion of the building, parking, turning and landscaping will be installed at the back.

A planning officer’s report stated: “The application site is prominently located on Hungerford High Street, between two attractive historic properties, one of which is Grade II-listed (no28).

“The site is within the Hungerford Conservation Area.

“The proposal would represent an enhancement to the character and appearance of the Conservation Area, and to the setting of the adjacent listed building.

“As such, it is not considered that the proposal would have an adverse impact on the character and the street scene of the area and the Conservation Area.”