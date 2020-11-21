Newbury is blooming great, says Royal Horticultural Society

IT’S official – Newbury is blooming lovely.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has awarded Newbury a Certificate of Recognition for its Britain in Bloom efforts this year.

The official Newbury in Bloom and Britain in Bloom campaigns were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the RHS declared itself impressed by the town’s unofficial efforts.

Newbury Town Council, together with its contractor Continental Landscapes Ltd, has continued to ensure parks and open spaces are kept in their best condition throughout 2020, with beautiful floral displays planted throughout the summer, and residents have been able to enjoy the town’s outdoor spaces for exercise and fresh air throughout.

The council put up more than 150 hanging baskets throughout the town centre and at Shaw Cemetery and Newtown Road Cemetery in the summer and, as winter approaches, is now planting winter bedding flowers and winter hanging baskets.

The RHS acknowledged the great efforts that Newbury residents and community groups have made this year.

RHS community development manager Kay Clark said: “We hope that 2021 will be kinder to us all and we look forward to working alongside you all in the year ahead.”

Town council leader Martin Colston said: “We’re very proud of our town and hope that our continued efforts have made life a little better for people during this very difficult year.

“The council has already approved a submission into the 2021 Britain in Bloom campaign and we’re very much looking forward to being able to once again get communities together for this and our Newbury in Bloom competition if circumstances allow next year.

“Our Green Spaces Working Group will be making preparations over this coming winter and contacting interested community groups to put this in place, so watch this space.”