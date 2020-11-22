Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man's £1,316 bill for assault

Magistrates did not believe defendant's story

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court of law_1

A MAN has been given a £1,316 bill for assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 27, was Graham Bowman.

The 49-year-old, of Derwent Road, Thatcham, had denied assaulting Jack Bowman by beating him in Thatcham on Thursday, May 21.

However, magistrates did not believe his account and the case against him was found proved.

Mr Bowman was fined £560.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £500, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £56.

Finally, he was ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Closure Order on address in Newbury

Reading magistrates issue Closure Order on address in Newbury

Local man is first to get Violent Offender Order

Local man is first to get Violent Offender Order

Watch the Newbury Christmas lights switch-on LIVE

Watch the Newbury Christmas lights switch-on LIVE

Drink-driver, 3.5 times limit, spared prison

Drink-driver, 3.5 times limit, spared prison

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33