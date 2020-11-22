Reading Magistrates' Court: Thatcham man's £1,316 bill for assault

A MAN has been given a £1,316 bill for assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 27, was Graham Bowman.

The 49-year-old, of Derwent Road, Thatcham, had denied assaulting Jack Bowman by beating him in Thatcham on Thursday, May 21.

However, magistrates did not believe his account and the case against him was found proved.

Mr Bowman was fined £560.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £500, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £56.

Finally, he was ordered to pay his victim £200 in compensation.