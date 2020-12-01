Hungerford Town fall to a heavy 4-1 defeat against Oxford City in National League South

HUNGERFORD Town suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Oxford City at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders were aiming to avenge Saturday's narrow defeat to Dartford, but they suffered a second successive loss for the first time this season.

Oxford opened the scoring after just 10 minutes, when poor defending from Town saw James Roberts be played through. The forward made no mistake from close range as the away side took the lead.

Hungerford stepped up pressure and were gifted an equaliser as Ryan Seager's free-kick, from the edge of the box, was saved by Oxford keeper Ben Dudzinski, but he couldn't keep hold of it and Matt Partridge reacted first to find the back of the net.

Five minutes before the interval, City restored their two-goal lead as Roberts was the first to react when a shot was parried by Cairney.

The Oxford forward had no hesitations and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net to hand his side a 2-1 lead at the half-time stage.

The visitors extended their advantage, 10 minutes into the second-half, as Partridge was deemed to have fouled an opponent in the penalty area.

From the resulting kick, Josh Ashby tucked the ball into the bottom left-hand corner and out of reach from Crusaders keeper, Cairney.

Oxford added a fourth, five minutes before the end as Elliot Benyon latched onto a cross and beat Cairney inside the penalty area.

It’s all over at Bulpit Lane as @HungerfordTown suffer a 4-1 defeat to @OxCityFC.



It's a tough one to take for the players, but they'll be desperate to bounce back against Dulwich on Saturday.

It's a tough defeat for Hungerford as they suffer a second successive home defeat in the league and they'll be desperate for a reaction this weekend.

On Saturday, Town host Dulwich Hamlet at Bulpit Lane with supporters allowed in for the first time this season - due to restrictions being eased. For more on this, keep an eye on the social media channels of Hungerford Town.

