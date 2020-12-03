Hungerford Town manager Danny Robinson challenges his squad to bounce back after two straight defeats

HUNGERFORD Town manager Danny Robinson admits that his side will learn a lot more about themselves after suffering their fourth defeat of the season.

The Crusaders were outclassed by a strong Oxford City side on Tuesday, losing 4-1 at Bulpit Lane, which resulted in them dropping to fifth in the National League South table.

The result was their second successive defeat in the league, as they lost to Dartford on Saturday.

Despite the previous two games, Robinson is feeling optimistic about returning to winning ways once more.

“It’s a big lesson learnt,” he said. “I have never been carried away with the start we have made, I am not that type of person, but we have to learn quickly because this league can swallow you up if you let it.

“Hands up, it’s probably the worst we have played since I have been here and Oxford City have done to us what we have done to other sides.

“We were outworked and they had the quality to keep the ball and we didn’t, so I have to give full credit to them because they are a fabulous side.”

Hungerford conceded two goals in each half and, although they were well beaten, Robinson believes it doesn’t reflect them as a team.

He said: “We haven’t conceded goals like that, not even in the games we had in pre-season – they were errors and we were punished.

“However, to a man this year, my lads have been fantastic to amass the amount of points we have, but we need to erase silly mistakes and go again.

“It is uncharacteristic of us, but you learn a lot more in defeat and although it feels hard-hitting, the character is strong at this club.

“We have kept some good clean sheets and our ethos is to work hard, but we will have games this year where it will be tough.

“We have put so much effort into the season so far, so it’s time to reflect and the only thing we can do is put it right.”

On Saturday, Hungerford host Dulwich Hamlet in a significant clash both on and off the pitch as supporters are allowed to attend for the first-time this season.

Robinson’s side have played all 11 of their league games behind-closed-doors this year, so to be able to have fans inside the ground is welcome news for the club.

“We have waited for such a long time and football clubs are nothing without supporters,” said Robinson.

“Hungerford have a core of supporters who are absolutely phenomenal, both home and away, and I am honoured to be managing here.

“We would have liked to have gone into the game with a positive result, but this is what the league is about so we have to prepare well so we can put things right.”