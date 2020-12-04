West Berkshire Council receives £495,000 to promote active travel schemes

West Berkshire Council will receive £495,000 to enhance cycling and walking infrastructure following a successful bid to the Department for Transport (DfT).

The grant is in addition to the £124,000 awarded in the first phase of allocations in July that went towards temporary active travel measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council's proposals for the next phase primarily consist of permanent measures to create and improve travel routes for cyclists and pedestrians on the A4 corridor within Newbury and Thatcham.

These are designed to enhance the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, promote health and wellbeing, improve the environment, air quality and sustainability and play a key role in Covid-19 economic recovery plans.

The £495,000 grant has come from the from the DfT's Active Travel Fund.

In addition, the council will be launching a series of consultations starting in January 2021 so that residents can have their say on how each of the proposed Active Travel plans are implemented.

The national Active Travel Fund was launched to deliver attractive cycling and walking alternatives to the travelling public for shorter journeys, and support the Government's drive to tackle obesity, given its association with Covid-19.

The council's executive member for transport and countryside Richard Somner (Con, Tilehurst South and Holybrook) said: "We're pleased that we have again been successful in securing the full funding allocation and are excited to get moving on further projects that will make walking and cycling around West Berkshire even more safe and enjoyable.

"This also fully supports the council strategy for maintaining a green district.

"When the funding was first announced, we received a number of ambitious ideas for schemes from across the community.

"Now we have confirmation of the funding, we can make some of these ideas a reality and we will continue to engage our community for their say on how we shape the plans.

"This is great news for local people as these steps will help us contribute to our vision for a cleaner, greener West Berkshire."