Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury's Luke Humphries to face the experienced Paul Lim at World Darts Championship later this month

The former World Youth champion has reached the last eight of the competition for two years running

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Newbury's Luke Humphries to face the experienced Paul Lim at World Darts Championship later this month

Luke Humphries in action against Justin Pipe - Credit: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

NEWBURY darts ace Luke Humphries will face the vastly-experienced Paul Lim in round one of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, later this month.

The tournament kicks off on December 15, with a total of 96 players competing for the coveted trophy as well as prize money of £500,000.

And Newbury will, once again, have representation as Humphries enters the competition for a fourth straight year.

The 25-year-old, who has made it to the quarter-finals on both of his previous two appearances, will face 66-year-old Lim - who played in his first of 24 World Championships in 1982 - in the opening round.

If Humphries is successful against Lim, he will face Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two.

The world number nine, like Humphries, is a two-time quarter-finalist having made it that far in both the 2018 and 2020 tournaments.

However, it was Humphries who beat Van den Bergh in the third round at the 2019 tournament before bowing out to losing finalist Michael Smith at the quarter-final stage.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Kittens rescued from building site

Kittens rescued from building site

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Armed police in Lambourn after robbery

Appeal to help family following house fire

Appeal

Former care home worker mugged own gran

Former care home worker robbed own gran

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33