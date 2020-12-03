Newbury's Luke Humphries to face the experienced Paul Lim at World Darts Championship later this month

NEWBURY darts ace Luke Humphries will face the vastly-experienced Paul Lim in round one of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, later this month.

The tournament kicks off on December 15, with a total of 96 players competing for the coveted trophy as well as prize money of £500,000.

And Newbury will, once again, have representation as Humphries enters the competition for a fourth straight year.

The 25-year-old, who has made it to the quarter-finals on both of his previous two appearances, will face 66-year-old Lim - who played in his first of 24 World Championships in 1982 - in the opening round.

If Humphries is successful against Lim, he will face Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh in round two.

The world number nine, like Humphries, is a two-time quarter-finalist having made it that far in both the 2018 and 2020 tournaments.

However, it was Humphries who beat Van den Bergh in the third round at the 2019 tournament before bowing out to losing finalist Michael Smith at the quarter-final stage.