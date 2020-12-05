Hungerford Town outdone by Dulwich Hamlet treble to suffer third successive league defeat

HUNGERFORD Town suffered a 3-0 defeat to Dulwich Hamlet, in the National League South, at Bulpit Lane.

Supporters were welcomed through the turnstiles for the first time this season, and the 393 in attendance were treated to some entertaining moments during the game.

The Crusaders were attempting to bounce back, after a defeat to Oxford City on Tuesday night.

The first chance of the game fell to the home side as James Harding's lob was cleared off the line by a Hamlet defender and, from the follow-up, Ryan Seager could only fire his shot in the arms of the goalkeeper.

At the other end, Reise Allassani dragged his shot wide of the near post as both teams tried to find a way into the contest.

Seager then had a couple of chances, but neither managed to test Charlie Grainger in the Dulwich goal.

The opening goal did arrive, five minutes before the break, as Andre Blackman's cross took a huge deflection to loop over Hungerford keeper Luke Cairney and find the net.

After the break, Crusaders made a poor start and conceded a penalty within a minute of the second-half.

Curtis Angell brought down Danny Mills and although Sanchez Ming's spot-kick was saved by Cairney, the follow-up by the same player was smashed home.

The home side battled until the end and were so unfortunate not to find a way back into the contest as Keith Emmerson and Mike Jones both had efforts cleared off the line.

In added time, at the other end, Dulwich made sure of the points as a counter-attack eventually saw Tyrique Hyde find the back of the net.

The result means it's now three defeats on the bounce for Danny Robinson's side, and they'll be desperate to return to their early season form, when they travel to Hemel Hempstead next week.

