Hungerford Town travel to league rivals Dorking Wanderers in FA Trophy second round

HUNGERFORD Town will make the trip to National League South rivals Dorking Wanderers in the FA Trophy on Tuesday evening.

The draw for both the second and third round of the competition was completed at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, the Crusaders will travel to Meadowbank for the second round clash - with kick-off being at 7.45pm.

Danny Robinson's side have played, and beat, Dorking already this season as Ryan Seager scored two second-half goals in a 2-0 win at Bulpit Lane, at the end of October.

If Hungerford are victorious against their league opponents, they will play host to Barnet - from the National League - on Saturday, December 19.

Teams that win in the second round will receive £3,750 in prize money, while losing sides will be awarded £1,000. Third-round winners will be paid £4,500 and those defeated £1,250.

Hungerford are in action this weekend as they face Hemel Hempstead Town away from home, looking to end a run of three successive league defeats.