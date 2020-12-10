A34 northbound exit closed at Highclere following collision

A road traffic collision has closed the A34 northbound exit slip road to the A343 (Highclere).

Highways England has said it is expected to be cleared between 11.45pm and 12.00am.

#England Traffic update from @trafficalertuk - A34 northbound between B4640 and A343 | Northbound | Accident - Location : The A34 northbound between the junctions with the A303 and the A343 .

Reason : Road traffic collision.

Status : Currently Active.

— Traffic Alert (UK) (@trafficalertuk) December 10, 2020