A34 northbound exit closed at Highclere following collision

A34 Slip road closed at Highclere following collision
Thu, 10 Dec 2020
A road traffic collision has closed the A34 northbound exit slip road to the A343 (Highclere).
Highways England has said it is expected to be cleared between 11.45pm and 12.00am.
#England Traffic update from @trafficalertuk - A34 northbound between B4640 and A343 | Northbound | Accident - Location : The A34 northbound between the junctions with the A303 and the A343 .— Traffic Alert (UK) (@trafficalertuk) December 10, 2020
Reason : Road traffic collision.
Status : Currently Active.
Time ... pic.twitter.com/fVSb0xsVjb
