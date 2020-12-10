Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A34 northbound exit closed at Highclere following collision

A34

A road traffic collision has closed the A34 northbound exit slip road to the A343 (Highclere).
Highways England has said it is expected to be cleared between 11.45pm and 12.00am.

