Tier 2 restrictions force Newbury and Thatcham pubs to close temporarily

THREE pubs in Newbury and Thatcham have been forced to close due to ongoing tier 2 restrictions.

Since the tier system was re-introduced on December 2, the hospitality trade has had to deal with the ongoing constraints and on Wednesday, The Catherine Wheel - in Cheap Street - announced that continuing in the near future was no longer viable.

A statement on the pub's Facebook page said: "Well we dipped our toe in the water and found that it is currently unsustainable to keep it in there.

"Unfortunately due to the tier 2 restrictions (and the decision by the powers that be to class our courtyard as an inside space), together with the costs incurred in opening and staffing, The Catherine Wheel with significantly reduced custom, we have decided that it is untenable at present.

"We will therefore be keeping our doors closed until the tier 2 restrictions are lifted (which may be next week).

"We are lucky that we have our offspring/sister venue, The Spare Wheel, just a stones throw away in the Market Place which will be remaining open Thursday-Sunday.

"In addition to their fantastic street food menu we will also be adding a limited Pieminister pie menu so you do not have to miss out on our fantastic pies.

"We will be contacting our remaining bookings to see if they would like these to be moved across.

"This really is the last thing I (and many other publicans) wanted to do and hopefully we will be open again in the not to distant future.

"Hopefully I will see some of you over at The Spare Wheel before Christmas (if we are unable to open) and for those I don't, I hope you all have a fantastic Christmas and a happy New Year."

Meanwhile, The Castle in Donnington has announced that they, too, are temporarily closing the doors until the New Year.

On the pubs Facebook page, it said: "We will be back in the new year still smiling, stronger and ready to go again.

"Massive thank you to everyone that has supported us through these difficult times, please carry on supporting your independent & local pubs!

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year see you on the other side."

Elsewhere, The Swan at Thatcham has also closed.

On Tuesday, the pub announced it on their Facebook page as they said: "Just to let you know we will be closing for a while from 10pm this evening.

"We will keep you all updated on here for a reopening date. But don't worry, it won't be too long."

However, there is some good news as Old London Apprentice, on Hambridge Road, will be re-opening its doors from today (Friday).

The pub will be open from 5pm and a statement from the OLA team said: "What we now all desperately need is your support.

"Substantial food will be available. Please remember that the rule of 6 no longer applies indoors, so seating is limited and I strongly advise that you book ahead when planning your visit."