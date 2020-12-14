Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire man's million-step month for mental health

Bradfield Southend-based trainer walked 30,000 steps every day in November

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

A personal trainer based in Bradfield Southend walked one million steps in November for Mind, raising more than £2,000.

Sam Plumb, 26, walked 30,000 steps a day, charting a course around a number of local routes.

Among his favourites was a scenic trail between Aldermaston and Bradfield.

On some occasions, he'd embark on relay walks with his clients, who were keen to help out.

The feat was inspired by lockdown conditions, which forced the closure of gyms and other fitness facilities nationwide.

Mr Plumb stresses that this has had a detrimental impact on people's mental health and he was determined to raise awareness.

He said: "Lockdown's been tough on everyone's mental health and I wanted to give something back, really.

"I averaged around 30,000 steps a day, which was tough.

"It was a good challenge and it raised a very good amount."

Mr Plumb has so far raised just over his £2,000 target and welcomes further contributions.

To make a donation, visit his JustGiving page.

