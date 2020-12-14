Join Newbury care home in Christmas sing-along with local community

A CARE home in Newbury is encouraging local people to take part in a community Christmas carol sing-along.

On Wednesday, December 16, at 6pm, Care UK’s Winchcombe Place, in Maple Crescent, is inviting the community, and especially those who live near the home, to come out on their doorsteps and sing Christmas carols with residents as part of a nationwide initiative called ‘Carols on the Doorstep’.

With current restrictions on entertainment, the home is hoping to share a special moment with the local community and get residents in the festive spirit with some Christmas carol classics, kicking off with ‘Silent Night’ at 6pm, followed by ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’.

Home manager at Winchcombe Place, Kerry Thompson, said: “It’s been a challenging year and I know I speak on behalf of everyone here at Winchcombe Place when I say that we’re thrilled Christmas is just around the corner.

“This year especially, we want to make sure the holiday season is all about strengthening our bond with the local community – and what better way to do so than singing some of our favourite Christmas carols?

“Residents and team members have been busy decorating the home, so this is a perfect opportunity to share some festive cheer with the community. We’ll have our ears (and windows) open on Wednesday 16th December and we’re looking forward to hearing our neighbours’ best singing voices and share a musical moment with them!”

As part of the event, locals are strongly encouraged to follow current Tier 2 regulations and rules on safer singing. This includes no mixing of households indoors, with a maximum of six people outdoors, as well as leaving some extra space between singers and wearing masks where possible to reduce the mass of aerosol when singing.

Winchcombe Place is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes its own cinema, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Winchcombe Place, please call customer relations manager Vicki Lambourne, on 0333 321 1923, or email vicki.lambourne@careuk.com

To find out more about Winchcombe Place, please visit careuk.com/winchcombe-place